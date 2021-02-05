LinkedIn

Latest Tyre Industry News

Welcome to Tyre Trade News, the No.1 Magazine for the Tyre Industry.
Subscribe to the Tyre Trade News Weekly Newsletter HERE

Apollo Introduces Future-Ready Amazer XP Tyres

News
These eco-friendly tyres are BS-VI compliant and EV ready with low RRc Apollo Tyres today introduced a new age comfortable and eco-friendly tyre, which is BS-VI compliant and electric vehicle…
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?

PCL Extends Warranty on World-Class Couplings & Tyre Inflators

News
PCL is passing on the benefits of its expertise in innovation and quality manufacturing to customers by providing extended warranties on a selection of best in class products. Considerable investments have been made into the world-leading MK4 range, and such…
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?

UTAC CERAM Completes Acquisition Of Millbrook

News
The French group UTAC CERAM announces today the completion of acquisition of the British group Millbrook, both key partners to automotive customers in Europe and around the world. The two…
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?

Sailun WST3 Delivers Exceptional Test Results

News
Sailun Tyre, the 17thlargest tyre manufacturer in the world, recently out-performed several significant competitive brands in a winter tyre test conducted by the most popular car magazine in Russia –…
Advertisement
Banner Ad
Want to advertise here?

Premium Advert

Banner Ad

Latest Issue

Buyers Guide

View Back Issues

Advert

Menu